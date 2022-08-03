Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 497.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $4,080,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $285.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.00 and a 200-day moving average of $268.20. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

