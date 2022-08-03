Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

