Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.81.

Continental Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLR opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.