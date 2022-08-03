Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

DOV opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.