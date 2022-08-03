Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance
MKC opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
