Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3,053.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 822,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 796,722 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,544,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,083 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

