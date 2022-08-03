Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,209 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

