Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $2.31 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

