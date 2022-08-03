IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 32,161 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 728.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

