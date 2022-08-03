IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $433.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

