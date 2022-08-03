IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 419.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $180.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $179.45. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

