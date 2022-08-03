IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of ZS stock opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
