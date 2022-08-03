IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of PGR opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.