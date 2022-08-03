IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 480.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,549.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,341.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,428.48. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,824.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

