IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 16,150 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2,535.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.34.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

