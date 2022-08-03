IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 19,765 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 220.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.