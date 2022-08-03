IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.69.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.