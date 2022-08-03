IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE CAT opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

