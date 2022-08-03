IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $574.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

