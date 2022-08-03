Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in July

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,544,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 1,204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock remained flat at $6.38 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $6.38.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

