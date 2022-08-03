Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,934,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 4,231,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,762.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Innovent Biologics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVBXF remained flat at $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. Innovent Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

