Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ INVZ opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.