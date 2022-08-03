Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

