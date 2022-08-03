Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,016,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 2,644,302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of INVZ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 355,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,075. The stock has a market cap of $737.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

