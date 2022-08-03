Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 11,346 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,977. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

