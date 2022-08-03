Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Calix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. 485,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,564. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

