Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,894,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 1,892,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in eXp World by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of eXp World by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.