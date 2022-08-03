Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Sells 13,799 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 13,799 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $620,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

IRDM traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. 434,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,460. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

