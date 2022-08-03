Insider Selling: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Sells 202,000 Shares of Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,212,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,915,900.00.

Shares of JAKK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 145,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,744. The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JAKK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

