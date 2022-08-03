Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,180,967.80.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total value of C$364,804.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$652,734.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$367,930.20.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.47. 1,231,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.