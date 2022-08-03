Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $24,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 20,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,351 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

