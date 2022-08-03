Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $24,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of PFGC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 20,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
See Also
