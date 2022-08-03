Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $24,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 20,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,351 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.