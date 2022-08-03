Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 2,774,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $890.22 million, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.44. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471,850 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 288,611 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

