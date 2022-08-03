Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. Insperity also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.68-5.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.69. 1,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06. Insperity has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 326.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 214.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.