Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$214.21.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$187.26 on Monday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$158.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$182.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The firm has a market cap of C$32.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

