Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAS stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.