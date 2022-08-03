Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $16,701,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $8,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

