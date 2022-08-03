Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $339,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

