Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases 788 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 5,279.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 122,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 120,645 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in PayPal by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

