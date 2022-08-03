Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 262 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 58,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

META opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

