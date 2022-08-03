Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

