International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 13,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 2,637,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

