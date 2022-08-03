Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF remained flat at $2,254.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,609.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,064.12. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,254.45 and a 52-week high of $2,254.45.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Further Reading

