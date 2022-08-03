Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,222 at Citigroup

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 6,314 ($77.37) to GBX 5,222 ($63.99) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($73.52) to GBX 5,300 ($64.94) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.98) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.39) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,640 ($69.11) to GBX 3,600 ($44.11) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,188.86 ($63.58).
LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,209 ($51.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,382.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,864.60. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,085 ($50.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,824 ($71.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,366.85.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
