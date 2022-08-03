InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 2,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

