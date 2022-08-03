Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.89. 29,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,222. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

