Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Signature Bank (SBNY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY):

7/28/2022 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $309.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $280.00.

7/22/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $240.00.

7/20/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

7/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $286.00.

7/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $300.00 to $285.00.

7/13/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/12/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $352.00 to $267.00.

7/2/2022 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $305.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2022 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/6/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $472.00 to $309.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 473,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.75.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

