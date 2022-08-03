Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after buying an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 936,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of IONS traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 10,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,525. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -211.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

