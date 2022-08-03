IOST Market Cap Achieves $279.81 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. IOST has a market capitalization of $279.81 million and approximately $18.07 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,307.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00169266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00127450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032204 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

