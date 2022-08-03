IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.38.
Shares of IPGP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
