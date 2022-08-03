IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.38.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

