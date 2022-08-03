iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74.

