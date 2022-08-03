iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 2nd Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689,139 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64.

